Political Tensions Rise in Uttar Pradesh Over Controversial Statements

Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar has accused SP chief Akhilesh Yadav of exploiting MP Ramji Lal Suman for political gains. Alleging a 'dangerous political game,' Rajbhar criticized SP's approach to social issues in the state. He also attacked Rahul Gandhi on constitutional knowledge.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar has publicly accused Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav of manipulating the political discourse by using Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman as a political shield. This accusation follows Suman's controversial remarks about historical figure Rana Sanga, interpreted as part of a broader strategy by the SP.

Speaking at a BJP conference in Belthara Road, Rajbhar claimed the SP is engaging in a 'dangerous political game,' aiming to incite social unrest across the state. He accused Yadav of coercing Suman into making scripted parliamentary statements, aiming to fracture the fragile social harmony in Uttar Pradesh.

Further, Rajbhar challenged Yadav to demonstrate his commitment to marginalized groups by promising a Dalit or OBC chief minister if SP regains power. He also criticized Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of ignorance about the Constitution. Rajbhar contended that the Congress and SP have historically opposed reservation policies.

