Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Health Battle Amid Political Struggle

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro undergoes his fifth surgery following a 2018 stabbing. The procedure, initiated due to severe abdominal pain, coincides with Bolsonaro's political efforts to rally support for an amnesty bill. Meanwhile, he faces a Supreme Court trial that could lead to a ban from office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 01:24 IST
Bolsonaro's Health Battle Amid Political Struggle
Jair Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, is undergoing his fifth surgery following a 2018 stabbing, as confirmed by his medical team. The procedure began at 8:30 a.m. local time and exceeded its six-hour duration, according to his ally Sostenes Cavalcante, who reported it is progressing well.

Bolsonaro, 70, was hospitalized after experiencing severe abdominal pain during a political event in northeastern Brazil. Following his transfer to Brasilia, he continues efforts to advance an amnesty bill supporting his backers who stormed the capital post the 2022 elections. His message to allies emphasized the importance of congressional decisions.

The former leader, banned from office until 2030, faces a Supreme Court trial that could lead to imprisonment. Despite these legal challenges, Bolsonaro remains resolute, planning to run in next year's presidential election against incumbent President Lula da Silva amid economic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025