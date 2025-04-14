Bolsonaro's Health Battle Amid Political Struggle
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro undergoes his fifth surgery following a 2018 stabbing. The procedure, initiated due to severe abdominal pain, coincides with Bolsonaro's political efforts to rally support for an amnesty bill. Meanwhile, he faces a Supreme Court trial that could lead to a ban from office.
Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, is undergoing his fifth surgery following a 2018 stabbing, as confirmed by his medical team. The procedure began at 8:30 a.m. local time and exceeded its six-hour duration, according to his ally Sostenes Cavalcante, who reported it is progressing well.
Bolsonaro, 70, was hospitalized after experiencing severe abdominal pain during a political event in northeastern Brazil. Following his transfer to Brasilia, he continues efforts to advance an amnesty bill supporting his backers who stormed the capital post the 2022 elections. His message to allies emphasized the importance of congressional decisions.
The former leader, banned from office until 2030, faces a Supreme Court trial that could lead to imprisonment. Despite these legal challenges, Bolsonaro remains resolute, planning to run in next year's presidential election against incumbent President Lula da Silva amid economic concerns.

