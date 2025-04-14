Call for Peace Amidst Anti-Waqf Amendment Act Protests in West Bengal

In West Bengal, amidst ongoing protests against the Anti-Waqf Amendment Act, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reaffirmed the right to peaceful demonstrations but cautioned against taking the law into one's hands.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new skywalk near the Kalighat temple, Banerjee warned against non-religious acts disguised as religious activities, urging people to resist provocations.

Recent violence in Murshidabad has caused fatalities and injuries. Escalating tensions saw clashes between opposition activists and police in South 24 Parganas, resulting in injuries and the destruction of police vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)