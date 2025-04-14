Left Menu

Call for Peace Amidst Anti-Waqf Amendment Act Protests in West Bengal

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasizes the right to peaceful protests amid violence over the Anti-Waqf Amendment Act in West Bengal. She urges people not to take the law into their hands and warns against non-religious activities under the guise of religion. Recent clashes have led to casualties and injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal, amidst ongoing protests against the Anti-Waqf Amendment Act, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reaffirmed the right to peaceful demonstrations but cautioned against taking the law into one's hands.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new skywalk near the Kalighat temple, Banerjee warned against non-religious acts disguised as religious activities, urging people to resist provocations.

Recent violence in Murshidabad has caused fatalities and injuries. Escalating tensions saw clashes between opposition activists and police in South 24 Parganas, resulting in injuries and the destruction of police vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

