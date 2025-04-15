Left Menu

Adityanath Slams Mamata Over Bengal Violence: 'Stick is the Only Treatment'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee for alleged silence on violence in Murshidabad, sparked by the Waqf law protests. Adityanath urged for action against rioters, emphasized developmental plans in Uttar Pradesh, and celebrated historical figures while promoting investment and national unity.

Hardoi | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:24 IST
Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery critique, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lambasted his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee over her purported inaction amid violence in Murshidabad district. He expressed disapproval of her stance labeling rioters as 'messengers of peace', following unrest triggered by protests against the Waqf law.

Adityanath emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order, suggesting that only strict measures can rein in lawbreakers. He lauded judicial interventions and highlighted the role of security forces in curbing disturbances, while also acknowledging historical feats of resistance, linking them to contemporary governance challenges.

This commentary coincided with Adityanath's announcement of developmental initiatives in Uttar Pradesh, including the establishment of a textile park, aimed at reducing youth exodus for employment. He credited Prime Minister Modi for envisioning a robust, self-reliant future for India, underlining the significance of adhering to constitutional principles for sustainable progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

