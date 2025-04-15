Jair Bolsonaro Remains in Intensive Care Following Intestinal Surgery

BRASILIA, April 15 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro remains in intensive care after undergoing a complex surgery, with no set date for discharge, according to DF Star Hospital. The medical note confirms Bolsonaro is clinically stable, without pain or bleeding.

The 70-year-old politician, who had surgery for an intestinal obstruction caused by a 2018 stabbing, wrote in an Instagram post that he will only communicate with his family and medical team to ensure his recovery is not disrupted. Bolsonaro had to cut short a regional tour and was hospitalized after experiencing severe abdominal pain.

The former leader's operation on Sunday marks his sixth surgery since the stabbing incident. Bolsonaro's medical team said there is currently no timeline for his release from intensive care.

