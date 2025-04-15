Left Menu

Political Storm: Bajwa Faces Six-Hour Police Interrogation Over '50 Bombs' Remark

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa was interrogated for six hours by Punjab police over his '50 bombs have reached Punjab' statement. Bajwa criticized the AAP government for what he called 'political vendetta' and received strong support from Congress leaders. He was booked under specific legal sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:44 IST
Political Storm: Bajwa Faces Six-Hour Police Interrogation Over '50 Bombs' Remark
Partap Singh Bajwa
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa faced six hours of intense police questioning in Mohali, Punjab, in relation to his controversial '50 bombs have reached Punjab' statement. This development highlights the escalating political discord in the state.

Emerging from the Cyber Crime Police Station, Bajwa labeled the interrogation as 'sustained' and accused Punjab's AAP government of 'political vendetta.' Bajwa, serving as the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, claimed the incident was an affront to his constitutional position, insinuating that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was unable to tolerate his critique of the state's law and order.

Outside the station, Congress leaders, including Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, voiced support for Bajwa, while others staged protests against the AAP's alleged misuse of police power. The legal accusations against Bajwa involve provisions concerning misleading information and creating discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025