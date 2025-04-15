Political Storm: Bajwa Faces Six-Hour Police Interrogation Over '50 Bombs' Remark

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa faced six hours of intense police questioning in Mohali, Punjab, in relation to his controversial '50 bombs have reached Punjab' statement. This development highlights the escalating political discord in the state.

Emerging from the Cyber Crime Police Station, Bajwa labeled the interrogation as 'sustained' and accused Punjab's AAP government of 'political vendetta.' Bajwa, serving as the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, claimed the incident was an affront to his constitutional position, insinuating that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was unable to tolerate his critique of the state's law and order.

Outside the station, Congress leaders, including Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, voiced support for Bajwa, while others staged protests against the AAP's alleged misuse of police power. The legal accusations against Bajwa involve provisions concerning misleading information and creating discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)