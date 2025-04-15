BJP Labels National Herald Case a Testament to Congress Corruption
The BJP accuses the Gandhi family and Congress of corruption, reflected in the National Herald case chargesheet filed by the ED against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others. The BJP defends the investigation as lawful, accusing Congress of playing politics and denying the charges as vendetta.
The BJP claimed on Tuesday that the National Herald case, in which the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, stands as a testament to the Congress' extensive corruption. The chargesheet, BJP MP Anil Baluni emphasized, reveals alleged money laundering activities orchestrated by the Gandhi family.
BJP spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Congress's accusations of vendetta politics, arguing that the investigations originated under Congress rule. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla reproached Congress leaders for portraying themselves as victims after alleged financial misconduct.
This heated political exchange traces back to the ED's action prompted by Delhi High Court in 2013. As the case progresses, the BJP asserts that all individuals involved, including businessman Robert Vadra, must face repercussions for their actions and alleged misuse of public property and assets.
