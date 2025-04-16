Protests Erupt Over Alleged Misuse of Central Agencies Against Gandhi Family

In Punjab, Congress leaders and workers staged a protest, decrying charges filed against party stalwarts Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Accusations of political vendetta and misuse of central agencies were fervently voiced against the BJP-led government amid allegations of laundering Rs 988 crore in the National Herald case.

The protest drew significant participation, including Congress Punjab Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and other top state party figures, who condemned the enforcement actions as attempts to defame the Gandhi family.

(With inputs from agencies.)