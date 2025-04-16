Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Alleged Misuse of Central Agencies Against Gandhi Family

Punjab Congress leaders and workers staged protests against the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet targeting Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. They accused the BJP-led government of using central agencies for political vendetta. The charges relate to alleged money laundering in the National Herald case, leading to widespread dissent among Congress supporters.

Updated: 16-04-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:12 IST
In Punjab, Congress leaders and workers staged a protest, decrying charges filed against party stalwarts Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Accusations of political vendetta and misuse of central agencies were fervently voiced against the BJP-led government amid allegations of laundering Rs 988 crore in the National Herald case.

The protest drew significant participation, including Congress Punjab Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and other top state party figures, who condemned the enforcement actions as attempts to defame the Gandhi family.

