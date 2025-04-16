Tensions Escalate in West Bengal: BJP Alleges Orchestrated Communal Violence in Murshidabad

In a recent development raising tensions in West Bengal, BJP President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar met with DGP Rajeev Kumar, alleging that the recent violence in Murshidabad was instigated through announcements from mosque loudspeakers. Majumdar slammed the TMC-led state government, claiming a rise in provocative rhetoric sheltered under Mamata Banerjee's administration.

Majumdar emphasized that if the BJP is elected to power, they would take stringent action against the misuse of religious institutions for inciting violence. He referenced the Popular Front of India's activity in Murshidabad, lamenting the lack of arrests by West Bengal police. The violence has reportedly forced several residents to seek refuge in neighboring Malda.

Further exacerbating the political fallout, Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition, accused TMC leaders of orchestrating and inciting the communal discord. Adhikari spotlighted Dhulian Municipality Chairman Md. Inzamul Haque as a key instigator, demanding his immediate arrest amidst claims of a political conspiracy targeting Hindu communities. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conferred with Muslim clerics amid contentious protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)