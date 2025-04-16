Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in West Bengal: BJP Alleges Orchestrated Communal Violence in Murshidabad

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar accuses Trinamool Congress of orchestrating communal riots in Murshidabad. Majumdar claims provocation from mosque loudspeakers sparked violence, criticizing state government for harboring instigators. He promises a crackdown if BJP gains power. Tensions rise amid ongoing protests against the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:32 IST
Tensions Escalate in West Bengal: BJP Alleges Orchestrated Communal Violence in Murshidabad
West Bengal BJP President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development raising tensions in West Bengal, BJP President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar met with DGP Rajeev Kumar, alleging that the recent violence in Murshidabad was instigated through announcements from mosque loudspeakers. Majumdar slammed the TMC-led state government, claiming a rise in provocative rhetoric sheltered under Mamata Banerjee's administration.

Majumdar emphasized that if the BJP is elected to power, they would take stringent action against the misuse of religious institutions for inciting violence. He referenced the Popular Front of India's activity in Murshidabad, lamenting the lack of arrests by West Bengal police. The violence has reportedly forced several residents to seek refuge in neighboring Malda.

Further exacerbating the political fallout, Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition, accused TMC leaders of orchestrating and inciting the communal discord. Adhikari spotlighted Dhulian Municipality Chairman Md. Inzamul Haque as a key instigator, demanding his immediate arrest amidst claims of a political conspiracy targeting Hindu communities. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conferred with Muslim clerics amid contentious protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025