Congress Protests Chargesheet Naming Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in National Herald Case
The Congress in Goa protested against a chargesheet filed against senior leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. The Enforcement Directorate filed the chargesheet, which also names other Congress leaders. The protest led by Goa Congress members condemned the alleged misuse of agencies against the opposition.
The Congress party staged a protest in Goa, rallying against the chargesheet filed against its prominent figures, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, in the National Herald case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has included their names in a money laundering chargesheet related to the newspaper, drawing outrage from the party.
Leading the protest, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar and Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao marched with party workers to the ED's office, claiming the charges are a political move against the opposition by the BJP-led government. The demonstration was marked by slogans condemning the BJP's alleged oppression.
Yuri Alemao highlighted Rahul Gandhi's national unity efforts through his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and criticized what he perceives as the BJP's dictatorial governance. Alemao accused the government of using agencies like the ED to target the opposition while turning a blind eye to misconduct within its own ranks.
