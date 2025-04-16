High-stakes Meeting in Kabul: Pak-Afghan JCC Aims to Tackle Security Concerns

Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, arrived in Kabul to engage in pivotal discussions concerning security and border management amid escalating tensions with Afghanistan.

Sadiq's visit, which comes as part of the 7th session of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Coordination Committee (JCC), seeks to address issues including skirmishes, Afghan refugees, and the operations of armed groups in Pakistan. Of primary concern is Pakistan's assertion that these groups are based in Afghanistan, a claim refuted by Afghan officials.

Deputy Defence Minister Mullah Abdul Qayyum Zakir leads the Afghan side, indicating high-level commitment from both nations. Concurrently, trade talks led by Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce, Noor Uddin Azizi, aim to foster economic ties through revised agreements and enhanced facilities for traders at border posts.

