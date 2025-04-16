Caste Census Controversy: Politics and Public Outcry in Karnataka

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has intensified his criticism of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding the ongoing caste census issue. Kumaraswamy questioned whether the census primarily benefits Siddaramaiah or the Congress party, which he says has politically supported him. He also implied that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seems to overlook the census's deeper implications.

In a public statement, Kumaraswamy supported the public's discontent over what he termed an "illegitimate and manipulated" caste census. He likened the situation to a "thieving cat" pretending not to be seen while committing an obvious act, indicating public awareness of the so-called inaccuracies in the census.

Kumaraswamy accused the Congress-led government in Karnataka of endangering social harmony by allegedly using the census for divisive political tactics. He claimed that the state Congress aims to leverage the census as an electoral strategy to win support nationwide. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah stressed that the government will convene a special cabinet meeting to discuss these concerns and align with Ambedkar's social justice ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)