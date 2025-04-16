Congress Denounces ED Charge as Political Vendetta

In a sharp rebuke to the BJP-led central government, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has accused the ruling coalition of deploying central agencies as instruments of political reprisal. He referred to the charges filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case as sheer 'political vendetta.'

During an interaction with ANI, Venugopal remarked, 'This is a 'big tamasha' orchestrated by the BJP, a clear indication of their political vendetta. It's evident that the charges against the Gandhis are baseless, aimed merely at revenge by leveraging central agencies against opposition leaders.'

Echoing Venugopal's sentiments, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi critiqued the Enforcement Directorate for its selective targeting. At a joint press conference with Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, Singhvi asserted, 'The ED's actions represent vendetta clothed in legal pretense. There remains an urgent need for the ED to justify why it has not scrutinized any NDA ally or BJP leader.'

Ramesh further accused the BJP of employing the National Herald case as a smokescreen to obscure major national issues, notably the economic crisis. The Congress party has thus initiated nationwide protests against what it perceives as biased investigations and repressive actions toward its leaders.

The fierce response follows the Enforcement Directorate's filing of a prosecution complaint against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, alongside other Congress affiliates, in connection with alleged money laundering offenses under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The case has been scheduled for a hearing in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on April 25.

