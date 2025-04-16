Left Menu

Congress Denounces ED Charge as Political Vendetta

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal accuses the BJP-led central government of using the Enforcement Directorate for political revenge against opposition, labeling the chargesheet against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case as a 'political vendetta.' Congress leaders emphasize that the charges are an attempt to divert from urgent national issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:22 IST
Congress Denounces ED Charge as Political Vendetta
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke to the BJP-led central government, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has accused the ruling coalition of deploying central agencies as instruments of political reprisal. He referred to the charges filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case as sheer 'political vendetta.'

During an interaction with ANI, Venugopal remarked, 'This is a 'big tamasha' orchestrated by the BJP, a clear indication of their political vendetta. It's evident that the charges against the Gandhis are baseless, aimed merely at revenge by leveraging central agencies against opposition leaders.'

Echoing Venugopal's sentiments, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi critiqued the Enforcement Directorate for its selective targeting. At a joint press conference with Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, Singhvi asserted, 'The ED's actions represent vendetta clothed in legal pretense. There remains an urgent need for the ED to justify why it has not scrutinized any NDA ally or BJP leader.'

Ramesh further accused the BJP of employing the National Herald case as a smokescreen to obscure major national issues, notably the economic crisis. The Congress party has thus initiated nationwide protests against what it perceives as biased investigations and repressive actions toward its leaders.

The fierce response follows the Enforcement Directorate's filing of a prosecution complaint against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, alongside other Congress affiliates, in connection with alleged money laundering offenses under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The case has been scheduled for a hearing in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on April 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025