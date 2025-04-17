Left Menu

Tensions Rise in West Bengal: Minister Criticizes CM Mamata Banerjee

Union Minister Annapurna Devi criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the Murshidabad violence, claiming criminals thrive under her governance. The incident, linked to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, saw fatalities, injuries, and property damage. Devi accuses the state government of misleading the public and inciting communal tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Annapurna Devi has directed sharp criticism at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the recent violence in Murshidabad, alleging that criminal activity is rampant under her government.

Devi condemned the state government's role in the violence, saying it was both sad and shameful, accusing the authorities of protecting perpetrators.

The violence, fueled by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, resulted in three deaths and significant unrest, with heavy police and RAF deployment necessary in the region to curb the disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

