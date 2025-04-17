Tensions Rise in West Bengal: Minister Criticizes CM Mamata Banerjee

Union Minister Annapurna Devi has directed sharp criticism at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the recent violence in Murshidabad, alleging that criminal activity is rampant under her government.

Devi condemned the state government's role in the violence, saying it was both sad and shameful, accusing the authorities of protecting perpetrators.

The violence, fueled by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, resulted in three deaths and significant unrest, with heavy police and RAF deployment necessary in the region to curb the disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)