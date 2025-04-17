Left Menu

VHP Demands President's Rule in West Bengal Amid Rising Tensions

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) accuses Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal government of inaction during recent violence against Hindus, urging the imposition of President's rule. VHP plans nationwide demonstrations and campaigns to advocate for Hindu institutions' autonomy and address population imbalances in various regions.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has leveled accusations against the West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee, saying there was inadequate action taken in response to recent violence targeting Hindus. They are calling for the imposition of President's Rule as a solution.

Speaking at a press conference in Margao, South Goa, VHP general secretary Milind Parande announced that the organization will stage protests across all districts on April 19, urging President Droupadi Murmu to intervene. The protests follow alarming events in Murshidabad, where violence erupted over the amended Waqf Act.

Parande highlighted a broader agenda of the VHP, including a nationwide campaign to promote Hindu religious institutions' autonomy. Additionally, concerns about demographic imbalances in regions such as Goa have been raised, pointing to a significant shift in religious community percentages.

