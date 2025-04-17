Left Menu

Haryana Congress Rallies Against 'Vendetta Politics': Clashes Erupt Over ED Chargesheet

The Haryana Congress protested against the ED chargesheet involving Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Dubbed as 'political vendetta', leaders accused the BJP government of misusing central agencies. Led by Udai Bhan and Bhupinder Hooda, demonstrators attempted to march to the ED office but were halted by police barricades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:48 IST
The Haryana Congress launched a protest on Thursday against the central government, condemning the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Led by Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, party members alleged that the BJP-led Union government was engaging in 'political vendetta' by misusing central agencies. The protest began at the state Congress headquarters and attempted to march to the nearby ED office, but was obstructed by police barricades and resulted in some brief detentions.

Bhupinder Hooda criticized the chargesheet as 'vendetta politics' and, along with other Congress leaders, vowed to continue fighting in both court and public forums. Kumari Selja, Congress general secretary, stated the government's actions reflect a broader strategy to suppress opposition voices in India, emphasizing that the Congress will persist in advocating for the poor and unemployed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

