BJP Gears Up for Organizational Overhaul: New State Chiefs to Pave Way for National Leadership
The BJP is preparing to select new chiefs for various state units as part of an organizational overhaul, leading to the election of a new national president. The process includes consultations with senior leaders and the RSS. Key states awaiting leadership appointments include Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.
- Country:
- India
The BJP is on the brink of a major organizational overhaul. Sources revealed that the party is likely to appoint new chiefs for numerous state units in the coming days as a preliminary step before electing its national president.
Top BJP leaders, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, alongside current national president J P Nadda, have held significant discussions recently. These talks indicate that the party's structural adjustments will soon conclude across numerous states.
According to BJP's constitution, state leadership elections are necessary in 19 out of 37 organizational states before proceeding to the national president's election. Notably, the party has yet to decide on leaders in major states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
