Rahul Gandhi Demands Justice: Echoes of Brutality in Uttar Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi, a leading figure in the Congress party, has called out the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh for its alleged complicity in crimes against minorities and women. His comments come in the wake of a horrific incident involving an 11-year-old Dalit girl.

According to Gandhi, the consistent occurrence of such crimes in Uttar Pradesh highlights a systemic issue tied to the BJP's perceived biases against Dalits and women. These claims point toward a broader problem of security and justice for vulnerable communities in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh police have acted swiftly, arresting the alleged assailant just hours after the crime was reported. However, Gandhi's statements suggest a demand for greater accountability and expedited justice for the victims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)