Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Demands Justice: Echoes of Brutality in Uttar Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi criticizes the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the alleged rape of a young Dalit girl as evidence of anti-Dalit and anti-women biases. Demanding swift justice, he underscores a persistent climate of fear for minorities and women under current governance. The accused was apprehended promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi Demands Justice: Echoes of Brutality in Uttar Pradesh
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a leading figure in the Congress party, has called out the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh for its alleged complicity in crimes against minorities and women. His comments come in the wake of a horrific incident involving an 11-year-old Dalit girl.

According to Gandhi, the consistent occurrence of such crimes in Uttar Pradesh highlights a systemic issue tied to the BJP's perceived biases against Dalits and women. These claims point toward a broader problem of security and justice for vulnerable communities in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh police have acted swiftly, arresting the alleged assailant just hours after the crime was reported. However, Gandhi's statements suggest a demand for greater accountability and expedited justice for the victims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025