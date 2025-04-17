India's Path to Global Eminence: A Vision of Unity and Progress

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is striving to emerge as a top-ranked global nation by the centenary of its Independence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced Thursday. Speaking in Sirohi, he highlighted India's status as the fifth largest economy and its vision of further growth.

Emphasizing the power of Indian traditions, Shah noted that policies rooted in yoga and spirituality facilitate progress by uniting mind and soul. The Brahma Kumaris, an organization contributing positively to this cause, were commended for their efforts in reducing stress among security personnel and enhancing their peace of mind.

Shah lauded the sacrifices of armed forces and police, attributing the country's security to their dedication. The global recognition of June 21 as International Day of Yoga, initiated by PM Modi, was showcased as a testament to India's cultural influence worldwide, with millions benefiting from yoga's holistic practices.

