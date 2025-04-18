Left Menu

Trump Signals Potential Ease in U.S.-China Tariff Tensions

President Donald Trump suggested a potential easing of the tariff conflict with China, indicating reluctance for further hikes. He also mentioned delaying the TikTok deal pending trade negotiations. Trump's approach suggests a reduced inclination towards aggressive tariff increases, hoping to foster better market conditions and promote consumer activity.

Updated: 18-04-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 05:23 IST
In a significant turn of events, President Donald Trump indicated a potential halt to the escalating tariff battle between the U.S. and China, a situation that has previously roiled financial markets. Speaking to reporters, Trump expressed a desire to avoid further tariff increases, saying they could deter consumer purchases at heightened rates.

The president's remarks followed his administration's move to impose a 10% tariff on most imports, with higher tariffs implemented on Chinese goods. Despite Beijing's retaliatory measures, both countries remain involved in ongoing discussions, though high-level negotiations seem limited for now.

Adding another layer to the economic tug-of-war, Trump announced a delay in resolving the fate of TikTok's U.S. operations, linking its outcome to the broader trade discussions with China. This move underscores the intricate ties between tech and trade in current U.S.-China relations.

