Controversy Over Holi Party Bill Sparks Debate in Himachal Pradesh

A political storm has brewed in Himachal Pradesh over an alleged Rs 1.22 lakh bill for a Holi party hosted by Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena. The bill, allegedly sent to the state's General Administration Department for payment, has been criticized by the BJP as a breach of ethical conduct and administrative decorum.

The controversy intensified after a copy of the bill from Hotel Holiday Home of HP Tourism Development Corporation circulated online. The opposition BJP decried the expenditure as a waste of government funds, particularly given the state's financial woes.

The March 14 event, attended by IAS, IPS, and IFS officers and their families, was part of Saxena's retirement festivities. As criticism mounts, the chief secretary has remained unavailable for comments. His retirement was extended for six months during the event, further fueling the debate.

