Left Menu

Controversy Over Holi Party Bill Sparks Debate in Himachal Pradesh

The BJP criticized a Rs 1.22 lakh bill for a Holi party hosted by Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, which was charged to the state's General Administration Department. The opposition claims this event exemplifies irresponsible spending amidst the state's financial difficulties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-04-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 11:52 IST
Controversy Over Holi Party Bill Sparks Debate in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A political storm has brewed in Himachal Pradesh over an alleged Rs 1.22 lakh bill for a Holi party hosted by Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena. The bill, allegedly sent to the state's General Administration Department for payment, has been criticized by the BJP as a breach of ethical conduct and administrative decorum.

The controversy intensified after a copy of the bill from Hotel Holiday Home of HP Tourism Development Corporation circulated online. The opposition BJP decried the expenditure as a waste of government funds, particularly given the state's financial woes.

The March 14 event, attended by IAS, IPS, and IFS officers and their families, was part of Saxena's retirement festivities. As criticism mounts, the chief secretary has remained unavailable for comments. His retirement was extended for six months during the event, further fueling the debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025