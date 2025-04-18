Left Menu

Trump Urges Progress in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

President Trump announced that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are intensifying. Trump denied being influenced by either party, emphasizing a resolution's urgency. Despite no progress, Secretary of State Marco Rubio cautioned that the U.S. might abandon mediation efforts. Trump remains hopeful for an agreement, urging Russian President Putin to accelerate talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-04-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 22:55 IST
Trump Urges Progress in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
negotiations
  • Country:
  • France

President Donald Trump stated on Friday that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are reaching a crucial stage, affirming that neither side is attempting to manipulate him amid his efforts to end the prolonged conflict.

His remarks came following a warning from Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Rubio indicated earlier on Friday that the U.S. might reconsider its involvement in facilitating a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine if no progress occurs in the coming days, marking a significant point after months of stalled negotiations.

During a press briefing at the White House, Trump declared, "If for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we're going to say you're fools, you're foolish, and we're just going to take a pass." When asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin was delaying the negotiations, Trump responded, "I hope not."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025