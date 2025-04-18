Trump Urges Progress in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

President Donald Trump stated on Friday that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are reaching a crucial stage, affirming that neither side is attempting to manipulate him amid his efforts to end the prolonged conflict.

His remarks came following a warning from Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Rubio indicated earlier on Friday that the U.S. might reconsider its involvement in facilitating a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine if no progress occurs in the coming days, marking a significant point after months of stalled negotiations.

During a press briefing at the White House, Trump declared, "If for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we're going to say you're fools, you're foolish, and we're just going to take a pass." When asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin was delaying the negotiations, Trump responded, "I hope not."

