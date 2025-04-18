Balancing Acts: Iran and the U.S. Navigating Nuclear Negotiations

Iran's optimism for reaching a nuclear agreement with the United States hinges on Washington's ability to make realistic demands, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. This statement comes just before the second round of pivotal talks with the Trump administration, highlighting the delicate balance both nations aim to achieve.

During a news conference in Moscow, Araqchi emphasized the importance of intent and pragmatism, reflecting sentiments from the initial round of discussions held in Oman. Iran expressed willingness to accept certain limitations on its uranium enrichment program, provided there are guarantees to prevent future U.S. withdrawal under a Trump-led administration.

As global powers monitor this diplomatic tango, Russia and China remain instrumental, with Moscow poised to mediate. Meanwhile, the U.S., led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, asserts a commitment to peaceful resolutions, although maintaining a non-nuclear Iran remains a priority. These talks could redefine regional stability and global nuclear policy.

