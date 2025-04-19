Political Shift: Maharashtra's Speaker Struggle
Maharashtra Congress chief Harshavardhan Sapkal accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of preventing Sangram Thopte from becoming assembly Speaker, leading to Thopte's rumored defection to the BJP. Thopte removed Congress symbols from social media, amidst Sapkal's plea to hold on to his family's legacy. BJP's Rahul Narwekar ultimately took the Speaker role.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Congress chief Harshavardhan Sapkal has accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of blocking their efforts to appoint Sangram Thopte as the state's assembly Speaker, intensifying rumors of Thopte's impending defection to the BJP.
The controversy emerged as Thopte removed Congress identifiers on social media. Sapkal urged the ex-MLA to sustain his family's tradition of political struggle and resist outside influence.
The factional clash concluded with BJP's Rahul Narwekar's unopposed election as the Speaker, as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi refrained from challenging the appointment in the 15th Maharashtra legislative assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil Hits West Bengal: BJP Calls for Mamata Banerjee's Resignation
BJP MP Agarwal Voices Strong Support for Landmark Waqf Amendment Bill
Transfer Tussle in J&K: BJP Defends LG's Officer Shuffle
BJP Holds Mamata Banerjee Accountable for School Recruitment Corruption in Bengal
Wave of Support: BJP Embraces Munambam Protesters Amid Waqf Bill Controversy