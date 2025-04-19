Left Menu

Clash of Institutions: BJP and Congress Debate Supreme Court's Role

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh critiqued BJP's Nishikant Dubey for his contentious remarks about the Supreme Court's authority and decisions. Dubey accused the court of overstepping its boundaries and pushing the country toward potential anarchy, as tensions rise over several high-profile legal matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:51 IST
Congress MP Digvijaya Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange of words, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh took aim at BJP's Nishikant Dubey over his controversial comments about the Supreme Court. Singh questioned Dubey's motives, recalling a time when judgments were respected during Indira Gandhi's tenure, contrasting it with the current antagonism against the judiciary.

Nishikant Dubey, a BJP leader, criticized the Supreme Court, alleging it is encroaching on legislative territory by making decisions he believes should be reserved for Parliament. Dubey argued the court is fostering division with its rulings, citing changes in laws regarding homosexuality as overreach.

The debate intensifies amid ongoing Supreme Court hearings on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, with Dubey warning that the court's actions might lead the nation to chaos. Amidst this, the Centre pledged not to denotify 'Waqf-by-user' provisions, following the court's consideration of halting some law aspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

