West Bengal's Struggle: Mamata Banerjee Calls for Unity Amidst Political Tensions

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP and RSS of fomenting division and urges peace. She emphasizes community unity, addressing recent violence in Murshidabad. Banerjee criticizes BJP's tactics, reinforcing her commitment to law and order, and warns against inflammatory propaganda amidst rising economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-04-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 00:24 IST
In a strong response to escalating tensions, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP and RSS of launching a divisive campaign within the state. She urged citizens to maintain peace, emphasizing the need for communal harmony between majority and minority groups.

Highlighting recent violence in Murshidabad, Banerjee alleged that the BJP and its allies are exploiting these incidents to further divide communities. In a public letter, she warned of the 'divide and rule' tactics being deployed and condemned attempts to incite riots in the region.

Banerjee reaffirmed her commitment to law and order, detailing actions taken against those behind the violence. She called for unity and vigilance against propaganda, pointing to broader economic issues such as price increases and healthcare costs as critical challenges. Her appeal for calm comes amidst ongoing tensions over the Waqf (Amendment) Act protests.

