Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Gandhi Family Amid National Herald Scandal Allegations

Senior BJP leaders, including Nalin Kohli and Piyush Goyal, have accused the Gandhi family and Congress of a financial scandal involving the National Herald case. Allegations include misappropriation of property worth Rs 5,000 crore. Goyal emphasized a chargesheet has been filed, and legal proceedings are underway in Delhi court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 05:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 05:29 IST
BJP Criticizes Gandhi Family Amid National Herald Scandal Allegations
BJP leader Nalin Kohli. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Advocate and BJP leader Nalin Kohli has called upon the Gandhi family to provide legal justification concerning the National Herald case, alleging that they are politicizing the inquiry instead. Kohli stated that there are significant questions that need addressing and urged the family to respond through appropriate legal channels.

In parallel, Union Minister Piyush Goyal intensified the BJP's accusations against the Gandhi family, alleging their involvement in a substantial financial scandal. Goyal claimed the family orchestrated a plot to divert public assets, meant for media purposes, to themselves, stressing the alleged misuse of Rs 5,000 crore.

Goyal elaborated that the Congress allegedly loaned Rs 90 crore to the Associated Journals Ltd., owner of National Herald, marking the beginning of a financial misappropriation saga. He condemned the conversion of public property into private assets by a company primarily owned by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Legal proceedings, he confirmed, are ongoing with the case listed in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025