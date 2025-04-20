BJP Criticizes Gandhi Family Amid National Herald Scandal Allegations

Senior Advocate and BJP leader Nalin Kohli has called upon the Gandhi family to provide legal justification concerning the National Herald case, alleging that they are politicizing the inquiry instead. Kohli stated that there are significant questions that need addressing and urged the family to respond through appropriate legal channels.

In parallel, Union Minister Piyush Goyal intensified the BJP's accusations against the Gandhi family, alleging their involvement in a substantial financial scandal. Goyal claimed the family orchestrated a plot to divert public assets, meant for media purposes, to themselves, stressing the alleged misuse of Rs 5,000 crore.

Goyal elaborated that the Congress allegedly loaned Rs 90 crore to the Associated Journals Ltd., owner of National Herald, marking the beginning of a financial misappropriation saga. He condemned the conversion of public property into private assets by a company primarily owned by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Legal proceedings, he confirmed, are ongoing with the case listed in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)