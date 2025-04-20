Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare as Rawat Criticizes Dubey's Supreme Court Remarks

Congress leader Harish Rawat has lambasted BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his controversial comments questioning the Supreme Court's authority, following the court's suspension of parts of the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Rawat's strong rebuke calls for Dubey's expulsion to preserve judicial independence while the BJP distances itself from Dubey's statements.

In a heated political exchange, Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat unleashed a verbal tirade against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. Rawat condemned Dubey's inflammatory comments directed at the Supreme Court, following its decision to halt specific provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Rawat asserted that Dubey's remarks represented an attack on the judicial system and the Constitution. He accused Dubey of attempting to intimidate the judiciary on behalf of the BJP, suggesting that these actions could undermine public faith in the legal system.

Amidst the controversy, BJP President JP Nadda distanced the party from Dubey's comments, labeling them as personal opinions. However, Rawat challenged Nadda's sincerity, demanding Dubey's expulsion to demonstrate genuine commitment to upholding judicial independence.

