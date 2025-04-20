BJP Leaders Distance Party from Controversial Remarks on Supreme Court

The Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has voiced his support for the position of BJP National President JP Nadda amid ongoing controversy surrounding remarks by party MP Nishikant Dubey regarding the Supreme Court.

Chandrasekhar, while visiting the Lourdes Syro-Malabar Forane church in Thiruvananthapuram, reiterated his alignment with Nadda's distancing of the BJP from comments made by MPs Dubey and Dinesh Sharma. The MPs' remarks, which criticized the judiciary, have been formally rejected by the party.

In a Saturday post on X, Nadda emphasized the BJP's respect for the judiciary, clarifying that the controversial remarks do not reflect the official stance of the party. All party members have been instructed to refrain from similar statements in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)