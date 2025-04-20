Left Menu

BJP Leaders Distance Party from Controversial Remarks on Supreme Court

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar aligns with JP Nadda's position, distancing the party from remarks made by MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma against the Supreme Court. BJP National President JP Nadda stated the party does not support such statements, emphasizing respect for the judiciary's role in democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 10:46 IST
BJP Leaders Distance Party from Controversial Remarks on Supreme Court
Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has voiced his support for the position of BJP National President JP Nadda amid ongoing controversy surrounding remarks by party MP Nishikant Dubey regarding the Supreme Court.

Chandrasekhar, while visiting the Lourdes Syro-Malabar Forane church in Thiruvananthapuram, reiterated his alignment with Nadda's distancing of the BJP from comments made by MPs Dubey and Dinesh Sharma. The MPs' remarks, which criticized the judiciary, have been formally rejected by the party.

In a Saturday post on X, Nadda emphasized the BJP's respect for the judiciary, clarifying that the controversial remarks do not reflect the official stance of the party. All party members have been instructed to refrain from similar statements in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025