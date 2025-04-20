Left Menu

Indian Leaders Share Heartfelt Easter Greetings, Emphasize Hope and Renewal

Prominent Indian leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Easter greetings, emphasizing themes of hope, faith, and renewal. As part of a global celebration, Easter marks Jesus Christ's resurrection, symbolizing redemption and inspiring compassion across cultures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 11:36 IST
Indian Leaders Share Heartfelt Easter Greetings, Emphasize Hope and Renewal
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Easter, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended warm wishes to the public, hoping for a day filled with joy and hope. 'May the blessings of Lord Jesus fill your hearts with hope, love, and joy,' she shared on social media platform X.

In addition, India's Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, commemorated the day by highlighting Easter's symbolic representation of hope and renewal through the resurrection of Jesus Christ. In his message, Dhankhar emphasized Jesus' timeless teachings of compassion, forgiveness, and service, urging a commitment to societal harmony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his Easter wishes, describing the celebration as a time for joy and harmony. Modi recognized the unique nature of this year's Easter, occurring during the globally observed Jubilee Year, and called for inspiration from Christ's message of hope and compassion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025