Indian Leaders Share Heartfelt Easter Greetings, Emphasize Hope and Renewal

On the occasion of Easter, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended warm wishes to the public, hoping for a day filled with joy and hope. 'May the blessings of Lord Jesus fill your hearts with hope, love, and joy,' she shared on social media platform X.

In addition, India's Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, commemorated the day by highlighting Easter's symbolic representation of hope and renewal through the resurrection of Jesus Christ. In his message, Dhankhar emphasized Jesus' timeless teachings of compassion, forgiveness, and service, urging a commitment to societal harmony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his Easter wishes, describing the celebration as a time for joy and harmony. Modi recognized the unique nature of this year's Easter, occurring during the globally observed Jubilee Year, and called for inspiration from Christ's message of hope and compassion.

