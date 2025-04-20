BJP's Dubey Sparks Controversy with Remarks on Supreme Court's Authority
Congress MP Imran Masood criticized BJP leader Nishikant Dubey for his controversial statements against the Supreme Court, emphasizing that such threats to the judiciary are grave. Dubey accused the Supreme Court of overstepping its authority, especially in religious matters, and suggested closing the Parliament if the court continues to dominate law-making.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp political exchange, Congress MP Imran Masood on Sunday expressed strong disapproval of BJP leader Nishikant Dubey's comments about the Supreme Court, labeling them as serious threats to judicial integrity. Masood conveyed to ANI that the ruling party has a pattern of overlooking such controversial statements, pressing for an India envisioned by Babasaheb Ambedkar.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had previously stirred controversy by accusing the Supreme Court of 'inciting religious wars'. He questioned the court's jurisdiction, positing that if the apex court continues to dictate laws, the Parliament might as well be rendered obsolete. 'Show me the face, and I will show you the law,' Dubey remarked, criticizing the judiciary's perceived overreach.
Dubey further censured past court rulings, such as the decriminalization of homosexuality, arguing it contradicts traditional beliefs held by various religions. He voiced concerns that the Supreme Court's actions might lead the country toward anarchy by overriding legislative and executive decisions, a stance the BJP has since distanced itself from.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US National Forest Logging Controversy: Balancing Wildfire Prevention and Environmental Protection
BJD Re-evaluates Position on Waqf Amendment Bill Amidst Controversy
Pakistan's Urgent Water Crisis: Government and Judiciary Act
FEMA's BRIC Program Termination Sparks Controversy
Controversy Sparks as Fencer Disqualified for Refusing to Compete Against Transgender Opponent