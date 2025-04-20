BJP's Dubey Sparks Controversy with Remarks on Supreme Court's Authority

In a sharp political exchange, Congress MP Imran Masood on Sunday expressed strong disapproval of BJP leader Nishikant Dubey's comments about the Supreme Court, labeling them as serious threats to judicial integrity. Masood conveyed to ANI that the ruling party has a pattern of overlooking such controversial statements, pressing for an India envisioned by Babasaheb Ambedkar.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had previously stirred controversy by accusing the Supreme Court of 'inciting religious wars'. He questioned the court's jurisdiction, positing that if the apex court continues to dictate laws, the Parliament might as well be rendered obsolete. 'Show me the face, and I will show you the law,' Dubey remarked, criticizing the judiciary's perceived overreach.

Dubey further censured past court rulings, such as the decriminalization of homosexuality, arguing it contradicts traditional beliefs held by various religions. He voiced concerns that the Supreme Court's actions might lead the country toward anarchy by overriding legislative and executive decisions, a stance the BJP has since distanced itself from.

(With inputs from agencies.)