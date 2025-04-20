Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Amit Malviya Demands Mamata Banerjee's Resignation Over Murshidabad Violence

Amit Malviya, a senior BJP leader, calls for West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's resignation due to her alleged mishandling of the Murshidabad violence. He criticizes her for blaming the BJP and RSS without evidence and points out discrepancies in her administration's narrative.

Updated: 20-04-2025 13:31 IST
In a fervent demand for accountability, BJP leader Amit Malviya has urged the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her handling of the Murshidabad violence. Malviya accuses Banerjee of improperly blaming BJP and RSS for the unrest, despite contradictions from her own police force.

Malviya's critique highlights Mamata Banerjee's repeated, unsubstantiated allegations against her political opponents. He points out that such tactics have been employed in the past, particularly during the Khagragarh terror blast involving TMC-linked actors, where Banerjee hastily targeted RSS without evidence.

The BJP leader raises concerns about Banerjee's credibility and calls for an unbiased investigation into the recent violence. Questions arise regarding why rallies weren't prevented, suggesting an inadequacy in the state administration's pre-emptive measures. Mamata Banerjee has denied wrongdoing, attributing the issues to efforts by outside forces to divide the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

