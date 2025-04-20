Left Menu

Kharge Slams BJP-JD(U) Alliance as 'Opportunistic' in Fiery Buxar Rally

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the alliance between JD(U) and BJP in Bihar, calling it 'opportunistic.' Speaking at the Buxar rally, he urged voters to defeat the NDA in upcoming polls. Kharge also targeted PM Modi and criticized RSS-BJP policies as harmful to weaker sections of society.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the BJP-JD(U) alliance in Bihar, denouncing it as 'opportunistic.' Addressing a rally in Buxar, Kharge accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of switching sides for power.

Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to deliver on a promised financial package for Bihar. He alleged that the prime minister has been running a 'factory of lies,' urging Bihar's voters to support 'Mahagathbandhan' parties in upcoming elections.

Additionally, Kharge condemned the Enforcement Directorate's actions against Congress leaders and criticized the RSS and BJP for their policies, which he claimed do not favor the welfare of weaker sections. The Waqf Amendment Bill was also labeled as a divisive strategy by BJP and RSS.

