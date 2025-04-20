Tejashwi Yadav Slams BJP's Nishikant Dubey for Supreme Court Remarks

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has issued a strong rebuke of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, condemning his statements against the Supreme Court. Yadav argues that Dubey's comments undermine the judiciary's dignity and merit contempt proceedings.

The backlash against Dubey's remarks has been swift, drawing criticism from opposition parties like the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. Congress MP Imran Masood accused Dubey of threatening the judiciary, a concern said to be symptomatic of a broader pattern within the ruling BJP.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj joined the chorus, alleging that Dubey's words reveal a 'BJP ideology' of disregarding court rulings. Dubey has accused the Supreme Court of exceeding its mandate, attributing this to decisions on issues ranging from religious disputes to decriminalizing homosexuality.

(With inputs from agencies.)