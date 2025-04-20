Trump Administration's Controversial Moves Face Legal and Social Struggles Across the US

The Trump administration is under scrutiny from multiple fronts as federal judges and the public react to several contentious policies. In a significant move, a federal judge paused mass firings at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, citing potential violations by the administration.

Simultaneously, a U.S. Senator intervened after meeting with a wrongly deported Salvadoran man, while ousted Pentagon officials questioned the legitimacy of an internal leak investigation. Adding fuel to controversies, the administration's new COVID website has sparked criticism for its accusations against WHO, Biden, and Fauci.

Moreover, the administration's approach towards federal workers, demands on Harvard, and passport policies for transgender and nonbinary individuals have drawn widespread condemnation. Across the nation, thousands continue to rally against these perceived injustices, signaling growing unrest.

