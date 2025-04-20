Political Tensions Erupt: IMC Leader Arrested Amid Escalating Confrontation
Chintu Chokse, opposition leader in Indore Municipal Corporation, was arrested for attempted murder following a clash with BJP's Kapil Pathak. The incident intensified political discord as Congress denounced the arrest as politically motivated. The conflict led to protests and heightened police presence.
- Country:
- India
In Indore, the political scene turned tumultuous as the opposition leader from the Municipal Corporation, Chintu Chokse, found himself in legal hot water. Arrested for attempted murder, Chokse's legal battle stems from a physical altercation with BJP's Kapil Pathak.
The altercation, which erupted on a Saturday night, resulted in significant injuries to Pathak, leading to accusations being leveled against Chokse. The BJP maintains that Pathak's complaint of being attacked with a rod holds true, supported by medical reports highlighting a severe head injury.
As tensions rose, Congress decried the arrest as politically charged, with state president Jitu Patwari demanding intervention from the police. Protests ignited outside police stations, necessitating heightened security to manage the fervent crowd.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress and Tamil Nadu Unite for Katchatheevu Island's Return
BJP Protests Over Exclusion of Congress MLAs in FIR Following Party Worker's Alleged Suicide
Congress Criticizes Rushed Manipur Discussion Amidst Governance Concerns
Congress Accuses AAP of Vendetta in Ludhiana West By-Election
Unity or Division? Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Political Clash