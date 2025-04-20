Left Menu

AAP's Sanjeev Arora: A Beacon of Development for Ludhiana West

AAP Punjab president Aman Arora rallies party workers to secure a victory for Sanjeev Arora in the upcoming Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll. With achievements in governance and community engagement, AAP aims for a decisive win. The bypoll follows the death of MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 20-04-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:34 IST
AAP's Sanjeev Arora: A Beacon of Development for Ludhiana West
  • Country:
  • India

Aman Arora, AAP Punjab unit president, urged party affiliates on Sunday to strive for a landslide victory for Sanjeev Arora in the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll. Arora inaugurated the campaign office at Malhar Road, signaling the start of the campaign despite an unannounced election date.

He praised the AAP-led state government's achievements and lauded Sanjeev Arora as a leader with integrity and development credentials, projecting confidence in a win backed by Ludhiana West's constituents. The government has been commended for serving diverse community segments, including industry and agriculture, over the past three years.

Party efforts included uncovering fake voter registrations to ensure fair elections. Critiquing rival parties, Arora highlighted Congress's internal conflicts, positioning Sanjeev Arora as an unparalleled candidate. His recognition as a Rajya Sabha MP underlines his competencies and promises a brighter future for Ludhiana West.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025