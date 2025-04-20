AAP's Sanjeev Arora: A Beacon of Development for Ludhiana West
AAP Punjab president Aman Arora rallies party workers to secure a victory for Sanjeev Arora in the upcoming Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll. With achievements in governance and community engagement, AAP aims for a decisive win. The bypoll follows the death of MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.
Aman Arora, AAP Punjab unit president, urged party affiliates on Sunday to strive for a landslide victory for Sanjeev Arora in the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll. Arora inaugurated the campaign office at Malhar Road, signaling the start of the campaign despite an unannounced election date.
He praised the AAP-led state government's achievements and lauded Sanjeev Arora as a leader with integrity and development credentials, projecting confidence in a win backed by Ludhiana West's constituents. The government has been commended for serving diverse community segments, including industry and agriculture, over the past three years.
Party efforts included uncovering fake voter registrations to ensure fair elections. Critiquing rival parties, Arora highlighted Congress's internal conflicts, positioning Sanjeev Arora as an unparalleled candidate. His recognition as a Rajya Sabha MP underlines his competencies and promises a brighter future for Ludhiana West.
(With inputs from agencies.)
