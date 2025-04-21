Left Menu

Putin Mourns: A Tribute to Pope Francis

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences on the passing of Pope Francis. He acknowledged the Pope's role in fostering dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches and applauded their cooperation. The Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:31 IST
Putin Mourns: A Tribute to Pope Francis
Pope Francis

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences following the death of Pope Francis, according to a statement from the Kremlin on Monday.

In a message to Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, Putin expressed sincere regret over Pope Francis' passing. The president emphasized the Pope's efforts in promoting dialogue between Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic communities, and noted the constructive collaboration between Russia and the Vatican.

Pope Francis, hailed as the first pontiff from Latin America, has died, the Vatican confirmed in a video statement released on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025