Putin Mourns: A Tribute to Pope Francis

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences following the death of Pope Francis, according to a statement from the Kremlin on Monday.

In a message to Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, Putin expressed sincere regret over Pope Francis' passing. The president emphasized the Pope's efforts in promoting dialogue between Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic communities, and noted the constructive collaboration between Russia and the Vatican.

Pope Francis, hailed as the first pontiff from Latin America, has died, the Vatican confirmed in a video statement released on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)