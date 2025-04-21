Left Menu

Fadnavis Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks in Boston, Accuses Him of Defaming India

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis censured Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his statements in Boston, claiming Gandhi tarnished India's democratic image abroad. Fadnavis attributed Gandhi's remarks to election defeats, while Uttar Pradesh's Deputy CM described Congress's criticism of the Election Commission as habitual negativity toward constitutional bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:08 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday sharply criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent statements in Boston, charging him with bringing disrepute to India's democratic image internationally. Addressing the media, Fadnavis lamented Gandhi's alleged 'lies' about Indian constitutional institutions, interpreting them as a symptom of frustration stemming from repeated electoral losses.

Fadnavis remarked, 'It's unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi chooses to go abroad and propagate falsehoods regarding the institutions established by our constitution, thereby attempting to malign them. Instead of sowing doubt about our democracy, he should focus on regaining the public's trust to achieve electoral success. Character attacks won't win elections.'

In Boston, Rahul Gandhi had questioned the integrity of the Indian Election Commission, using the Maharashtra elections as an example, where he claimed voter list irregularities. Meanwhile, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya also rebuked Gandhi, labeling Congress's comments as habitual disparagement aimed at constitutional institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

