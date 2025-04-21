Left Menu

Murshidabad Unrest: Political Tensions Rise Amidst Accusations of Communal Violence

Violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal, has sparked political turmoil as BJP and state leaders clash over alleged communal tensions. The BJP claims Hindus were targeted, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accuses the BJP of using the incident for political leverage. The unrest began during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:04 IST
Murshidabad Unrest: Political Tensions Rise Amidst Accusations of Communal Violence
BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In recent days, Murshidabad, a district in West Bengal with a significant Muslim population, has become a focal point for political tension following a series of violent incidents. The unrest, originally sparked by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, has rapidly escalated, resulting in alleged communal violence.

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sukanta Majumdar voiced his concerns about the situation, claiming that Hindus in the area were coerced at gunpoint to chant Islamic slogans. His statements came after BJP IT department in-charge Amit Malviya highlighted a disturbing incident involving robbery and arson, reportedly leaving a family devastated.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed for peace, accusing the BJP and its affiliates of exploiting the situation to incite communal discord for political purposes. She described their actions as leveraging an 'unfortunate incident' to drive a wedge in the state's communal harmony. The violence has forced many families to flee, seeking refuge in neighboring areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025