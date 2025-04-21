Murshidabad Unrest: Political Tensions Rise Amidst Accusations of Communal Violence
Violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal, has sparked political turmoil as BJP and state leaders clash over alleged communal tensions. The BJP claims Hindus were targeted, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accuses the BJP of using the incident for political leverage. The unrest began during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.
- Country:
- India
In recent days, Murshidabad, a district in West Bengal with a significant Muslim population, has become a focal point for political tension following a series of violent incidents. The unrest, originally sparked by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, has rapidly escalated, resulting in alleged communal violence.
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sukanta Majumdar voiced his concerns about the situation, claiming that Hindus in the area were coerced at gunpoint to chant Islamic slogans. His statements came after BJP IT department in-charge Amit Malviya highlighted a disturbing incident involving robbery and arson, reportedly leaving a family devastated.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed for peace, accusing the BJP and its affiliates of exploiting the situation to incite communal discord for political purposes. She described their actions as leveraging an 'unfortunate incident' to drive a wedge in the state's communal harmony. The violence has forced many families to flee, seeking refuge in neighboring areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Vows to Shield Unjustly Jobless Teachers Amid Legal Turmoil
BJP Protests Demand Mamata Banerjee's Resignation Amid Corruption Scandal
Mamata Banerjee Defends Teachers Amid Recruitment Controversy
Mamata Banerjee's Stand for Jobless Teachers Amid SC Order Controversy
Ready to even go to jail if anyone wants to penalise me for standing with those who lost school jobs: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.