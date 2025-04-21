Murshidabad Unrest: Political Tensions Rise Amidst Accusations of Communal Violence

In recent days, Murshidabad, a district in West Bengal with a significant Muslim population, has become a focal point for political tension following a series of violent incidents. The unrest, originally sparked by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, has rapidly escalated, resulting in alleged communal violence.

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sukanta Majumdar voiced his concerns about the situation, claiming that Hindus in the area were coerced at gunpoint to chant Islamic slogans. His statements came after BJP IT department in-charge Amit Malviya highlighted a disturbing incident involving robbery and arson, reportedly leaving a family devastated.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed for peace, accusing the BJP and its affiliates of exploiting the situation to incite communal discord for political purposes. She described their actions as leveraging an 'unfortunate incident' to drive a wedge in the state's communal harmony. The violence has forced many families to flee, seeking refuge in neighboring areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)