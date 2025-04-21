Left Menu

BJP Eyes Civic Center Win: Raja Iqbal Singh Confident Amidst AAP Withdrawal

BJP's mayoral candidate, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, expressed confidence in winning Delhi's municipal elections, emphasizing public dissatisfaction with the AAP. Singh promised development focusing on cleanliness and infrastructure, while AAP has chosen not to contest. Elections are set for April 25, following nominations are now open for the unified MCD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:40 IST
BJP Eyes Civic Center Win: Raja Iqbal Singh Confident Amidst AAP Withdrawal
BJP Mayor candidate Raja Iqbal Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's annual elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party's mayoral candidate, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, expressed confidence that his party will secure victory. Speaking on Monday, Singh emphasized that the 'Lotus,' the BJP symbol, would flourish across the city's civic center, supported by substantial public backing.

Singh criticized the Aam Aadmi Party, attributing the party's waning support to public dissatisfaction with its governance. Highlighting priorities for the city's future, he stressed the importance of cleanliness, improving educational facilities, and enhancing primary health centers, advocating for a 'clean and green' Delhi.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party announced it would abstain from contesting the mayoral polls, allowing the BJP to 'rule Delhi without any excuses.' The elections are slated for April 25, with candidacy nominations currently open. The results of this election will indicate the political trajectory of the newly unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025