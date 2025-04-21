BJP Eyes Civic Center Win: Raja Iqbal Singh Confident Amidst AAP Withdrawal

In the lead-up to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's annual elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party's mayoral candidate, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, expressed confidence that his party will secure victory. Speaking on Monday, Singh emphasized that the 'Lotus,' the BJP symbol, would flourish across the city's civic center, supported by substantial public backing.

Singh criticized the Aam Aadmi Party, attributing the party's waning support to public dissatisfaction with its governance. Highlighting priorities for the city's future, he stressed the importance of cleanliness, improving educational facilities, and enhancing primary health centers, advocating for a 'clean and green' Delhi.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party announced it would abstain from contesting the mayoral polls, allowing the BJP to 'rule Delhi without any excuses.' The elections are slated for April 25, with candidacy nominations currently open. The results of this election will indicate the political trajectory of the newly unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)