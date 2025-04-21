Pope Francis' Final Mission: A Legacy of Presence and Purpose

After a harrowing bout with double pneumonia, doctors advised Pope Francis to rest. However, the pontiff worked tirelessly into his final days, reflecting his steadfast commitment to his mission.

On Easter Sunday, less than a day before his death at age 88, the Pope made a momentous public appearance in St. Peter's Square. Despite his frail health, he greeted cheering crowds and met with international leaders, demonstrating his unwavering dedication.

In his last speech, he called for peace in Gaza and decried rising antisemitism. Pope Francis' steadfast devotion to his role until his passing leaves an indelible mark on the Catholic Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)