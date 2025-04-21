Left Menu

Congress Accuses BJP of Diversion Tactics in National Herald Case

Congress leader Neeraj Dangi alleges that the Enforcement Directorate's charge sheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case is an attempt by the BJP to divert from national issues. The Congress claims this is a political tactic to counter its growing popularity after a successful AICC session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:09 IST
Congress Accuses BJP of Diversion Tactics in National Herald Case
  • Country:
  • India

In recent allegations, Congress leader Neeraj Dangi has criticized the BJP government, claiming that the Enforcement Directorate's charge sheet in the National Herald case serves as a mere diversion from pressing national issues. Dangi argues this is a calculated move by the ruling party to mitigate the successful impact of a recent AICC session in Gujarat.

The charge sheet, filed on April 15, accuses Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others of money laundering involving Rs 988 crore. Dangi maintains that this action reflects the ruling party's 'vindictive politics', aimed at undermining the Congress's growing influence and silencing critical discourse.

Addressing a press conference, Dangi emphasized that the Congress remains undeterred. He confidently stated, 'Truth shall prevail,' and revealed plans for continued protests to illuminate the alleged misdeeds of the government, both within the parliamentary arena and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025