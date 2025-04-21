Congress Accuses BJP of Diversion Tactics in National Herald Case
Congress leader Neeraj Dangi alleges that the Enforcement Directorate's charge sheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case is an attempt by the BJP to divert from national issues. The Congress claims this is a political tactic to counter its growing popularity after a successful AICC session.
In recent allegations, Congress leader Neeraj Dangi has criticized the BJP government, claiming that the Enforcement Directorate's charge sheet in the National Herald case serves as a mere diversion from pressing national issues. Dangi argues this is a calculated move by the ruling party to mitigate the successful impact of a recent AICC session in Gujarat.
The charge sheet, filed on April 15, accuses Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others of money laundering involving Rs 988 crore. Dangi maintains that this action reflects the ruling party's 'vindictive politics', aimed at undermining the Congress's growing influence and silencing critical discourse.
Addressing a press conference, Dangi emphasized that the Congress remains undeterred. He confidently stated, 'Truth shall prevail,' and revealed plans for continued protests to illuminate the alleged misdeeds of the government, both within the parliamentary arena and beyond.
(With inputs from agencies.)
