President Trump Backs Hegseth Amid Controversial Security Chat Revelations

President Trump supports Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after reports of him sharing Yemen attack details in a Signal chat. Hegseth used the app for non-classified discussions with close contacts. The incident arises as Pentagon officials face investigation over leaks.

Updated: 21-04-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:28 IST
President Donald Trump has expressed his support for U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, following reports that Hegseth shared sensitive details about a U.S. attack on Yemen's Houthis via the messaging app Signal. This information was apparently shared with a group that included his wife, brother, and personal lawyer, according to White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

The controversy surrounding Hegseth, who reportedly used Signal a second time for a similar purpose, comes at a pivotal time, coinciding with the recent ousting of senior Pentagon officials during an investigation into alleged leaks. Leavitt told Fox News that President Trump remains firmly behind Hegseth, lauding his leadership over the Pentagon.

The significance of the situation escalates as it mirrors a prior incident in which details of a military attack were revealed by The Atlantic, after its editor-in-chief accidentally received them on Signal. Leavitt clarified that no classified information was shared by Hegseth in these communications.

