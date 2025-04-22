Taiwan's Legislative Standoff: Unlocking Frozen Funds Amid Political Tensions
Taiwan's cabinet is seeking to unfreeze over $4 billion in legislature-frozen funds amidst a political standoff. The ruling DPP lost parliament majority, leading to opposition-led budget cuts. The cabinet hopes for a resolution to prevent operational impacts, facing strong opposition resistance and security concerns amidst Chinese threats.
In a significant move, Taiwan's cabinet is pushing for the release of more than $4 billion in government funds, currently frozen due to a political standoff with the opposition-controlled legislature. The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) faces hurdles as they lost their parliamentary majority despite winning the presidency last year.
The opposition, led by the Kuomintang (KMT) and the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), justified their budget cuts citing wasteful expenditure. They have called for increased oversight on spending plans, resulting in the freezing of T$138.1 billion ($4.25 billion). Cabinet spokesperson Michelle Lee emphasized the need for urgent unfreezing to ease administrative difficulties.
In response to heightened tensions, Taiwan's defence ministry warns of severe security repercussions due to reduced defense allocations amidst escalating Chinese threats. The opposition remains inflexible, fueling the conflict with planned protests and rhetoric against the DPP's governance. Despite this, DPP's public approval remains steady, with recent polls indicating strong support.
