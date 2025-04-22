Left Menu

Taiwan's Legislative Standoff: Unlocking Frozen Funds Amid Political Tensions

Taiwan's cabinet is seeking to unfreeze over $4 billion in legislature-frozen funds amidst a political standoff. The ruling DPP lost parliament majority, leading to opposition-led budget cuts. The cabinet hopes for a resolution to prevent operational impacts, facing strong opposition resistance and security concerns amidst Chinese threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:26 IST
Taiwan's Legislative Standoff: Unlocking Frozen Funds Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, Taiwan's cabinet is pushing for the release of more than $4 billion in government funds, currently frozen due to a political standoff with the opposition-controlled legislature. The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) faces hurdles as they lost their parliamentary majority despite winning the presidency last year.

The opposition, led by the Kuomintang (KMT) and the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), justified their budget cuts citing wasteful expenditure. They have called for increased oversight on spending plans, resulting in the freezing of T$138.1 billion ($4.25 billion). Cabinet spokesperson Michelle Lee emphasized the need for urgent unfreezing to ease administrative difficulties.

In response to heightened tensions, Taiwan's defence ministry warns of severe security repercussions due to reduced defense allocations amidst escalating Chinese threats. The opposition remains inflexible, fueling the conflict with planned protests and rhetoric against the DPP's governance. Despite this, DPP's public approval remains steady, with recent polls indicating strong support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025