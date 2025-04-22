Left Menu

Deputy CM Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Election Commission Comments

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized Rahul Gandhi for his comments about the Election Commission of India. Maurya accused Gandhi of favoring foreigners over Indians and questioned his leadership skills. He referred to Gandhi as a non-serious leader amid ongoing criticism within Congress.

Updated: 22-04-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:28 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the Election Commission of India. Maurya accused Gandhi of treating foreigners as his own while considering Indians as strangers.

Currently visiting the US, Gandhi questioned the integrity of the BJP-led coalition's victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls, alleging that the Election Commission was "compromised." Maurya, responding in a social media post, criticized Gandhi's leadership abilities, suggesting that he was using constitutional rhetoric ineffectively.

Maurya labeled Gandhi a 'maskhara neta' (non-serious leader), a view he claims is widely held within the Congress party. He added that despite a series of electoral defeats, Congress members refrain from challenging the influential Gandhi family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

