Constitutional Clash: Dhankhar vs. Judiciary

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized the judiciary for its decision on a timeline for presidential decisions concerning bills, arguing it oversteps into the executive domain. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal defended the court's actions, stating that they align with constitutional values and national interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 14:42 IST
In a recent controversy, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his discontent over the judiciary's involvement in the executive's domain, particularly its prescription of a timeline for presidential decisions on bills. Dhankhar criticized the Supreme Court's decision, stating that it should not act as a 'super parliament.'

Reacting to these comments, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal affirmed that the Supreme Court's actions are consistent with the nation's constitutional values and serve the national interest. Sibal highlighted the importance of the court's role in interpreting the Constitution and ensuring justice.

This debate underscores a constitutional clash between key governmental institutions, where questions concerning the separation of powers and the roles of constitutional functionaries remain at the forefront.

