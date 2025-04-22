Left Menu

Congress Resolute Against Alleged Alteration of India's Constitution

Senior Congress leader Akhilesh Pratap Singh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of seeking to alter India's Constitution and dismantle democracy, a venture thwarted by Congress's political presence. He also charged the BJP-led government with vendetta against the Gandhi family via the National Herald case, claiming it politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:03 IST
Congress Resolute Against Alleged Alteration of India's Constitution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Akhilesh Pratap Singh has leveled serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the agenda of altering India's Constitution and ending democracy is thwarted by Congress's enduring political influence.

Singh, Congress's national spokesperson, accused the BJP-led government of a politically driven attack on the Gandhi family, focusing on the National Herald case. He alleged that Modi's government is engaging in vendetta politics due to congressional resistance to its constitutional changes.

The Enforcement Directorate recently charged Sonia and Rahul Gandhi with alleged money laundering in the National Herald case. Despite these charges the Congress leaders remain unshaken, asserting confidence that the case lacks legal merit. Singh condemned the alleged misuse of constitutional bodies to harass opposition voices, underlining Congress's legacy in defending democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025