Congress Resolute Against Alleged Alteration of India's Constitution
Senior Congress leader Akhilesh Pratap Singh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of seeking to alter India's Constitution and dismantle democracy, a venture thwarted by Congress's political presence. He also charged the BJP-led government with vendetta against the Gandhi family via the National Herald case, claiming it politically motivated.
Senior Congress leader Akhilesh Pratap Singh has leveled serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the agenda of altering India's Constitution and ending democracy is thwarted by Congress's enduring political influence.
Singh, Congress's national spokesperson, accused the BJP-led government of a politically driven attack on the Gandhi family, focusing on the National Herald case. He alleged that Modi's government is engaging in vendetta politics due to congressional resistance to its constitutional changes.
The Enforcement Directorate recently charged Sonia and Rahul Gandhi with alleged money laundering in the National Herald case. Despite these charges the Congress leaders remain unshaken, asserting confidence that the case lacks legal merit. Singh condemned the alleged misuse of constitutional bodies to harass opposition voices, underlining Congress's legacy in defending democracy.
