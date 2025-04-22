Congress Resolute Against Alleged Alteration of India's Constitution

Senior Congress leader Akhilesh Pratap Singh has leveled serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the agenda of altering India's Constitution and ending democracy is thwarted by Congress's enduring political influence.

Singh, Congress's national spokesperson, accused the BJP-led government of a politically driven attack on the Gandhi family, focusing on the National Herald case. He alleged that Modi's government is engaging in vendetta politics due to congressional resistance to its constitutional changes.

The Enforcement Directorate recently charged Sonia and Rahul Gandhi with alleged money laundering in the National Herald case. Despite these charges the Congress leaders remain unshaken, asserting confidence that the case lacks legal merit. Singh condemned the alleged misuse of constitutional bodies to harass opposition voices, underlining Congress's legacy in defending democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)