Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Renewed Probe Into Easter Sunday Attacks Sparks Hope and Controversy

A new four-member committee has been formed in Sri Lanka to re-investigate the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks based on new evidence from a presidential commission report. The church has expressed hope in these probes, while the opposition suggests it may be politically motivated ahead of local elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:27 IST
Sri Lanka's Renewed Probe Into Easter Sunday Attacks Sparks Hope and Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a significant development, Sri Lankan police announced the formation of a four-member committee to re-evaluate the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide bombings that shocked the nation. This committee, led by a senior deputy inspector general, is tasked with scrutinizing new evidence presented in the 2021 presidential commission report.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has directed the report to the Criminal Investigation Department for action. Although there was anticipation around disclosing the attack's mastermind, the President refrained from fulfilling this expectation, leading to dissatisfaction from the Catholic church. Despite this, the church remains hopeful about the ongoing investigations under the National People's Power government.

While the government pledges justice for the 270 deceased and over 500 injured, the opposition argues that the renewed probe is a strategic political move targeting upcoming local elections. Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has urged dismantling a so-called 'deep state' perceived to block genuine investigations into the attacks committed by National Thawheed Jamaat, linked to ISIS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025