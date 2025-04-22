Sri Lanka's Renewed Probe Into Easter Sunday Attacks Sparks Hope and Controversy

In a significant development, Sri Lankan police announced the formation of a four-member committee to re-evaluate the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide bombings that shocked the nation. This committee, led by a senior deputy inspector general, is tasked with scrutinizing new evidence presented in the 2021 presidential commission report.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has directed the report to the Criminal Investigation Department for action. Although there was anticipation around disclosing the attack's mastermind, the President refrained from fulfilling this expectation, leading to dissatisfaction from the Catholic church. Despite this, the church remains hopeful about the ongoing investigations under the National People's Power government.

While the government pledges justice for the 270 deceased and over 500 injured, the opposition argues that the renewed probe is a strategic political move targeting upcoming local elections. Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has urged dismantling a so-called 'deep state' perceived to block genuine investigations into the attacks committed by National Thawheed Jamaat, linked to ISIS.

