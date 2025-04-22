Tourism Terror: Pahalgam Resort Attack Sparks Outrage in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir units of the BJP and Congress have issued strong condemnations following a terrorist attack on tourists at a resort in Pahalgam. The tragic incident has been linked to Pakistan-backed elements looking to disrupt peace in the region.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Sat Sharma described the attack as heartbreaking, noting that the tourists were targeted as they traveled peacefully to explore the area's natural beauty. He assured that those responsible for the cowardly act would face severe consequences and would not escape justice.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Tariq Hameed Karra called for a more robust security strategy, emphasizing the need for an all-party meeting to discuss the deteriorating security situation. The incident, coming just as the tourism season begins, aims to destabilize a crucial economic period for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)